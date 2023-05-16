Taiwan inaugurates offshore wind farm with Japanese stake
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday inaugurated a major offshore wind farm, built with a Japanese stake, moving a step closer toward her government’s 2050 net-zero emissions pathway.
The Formosa 2, the island’s third offshore wind farm located in Houlong in northwestern Taiwan’s Miaoli County, has 47 wind turbines with a total capacity of 376 megawatts to power the equivalent of approximately 380,000 households per year.
Japanese energy company JERA Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., holds a 49 percent stake in the project.
“...