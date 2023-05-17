URGENT: Japan’s economy expands annualized real 1.6% in Jan.-March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s economy grew an annualized real 1.6 percent in the January-March quarter of 2023, the first expansion in three quarters, the government said Wednesday.

Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, increased 0.4 percent from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

In fiscal 2022, the world’s third-largest economy expanded 1.2 percent in real terms, marking the second straight year of growth.