Nikkei climbs to fresh 20-month high on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei briefly climbing to a level unseen since September 2021 as a weaker yen boosted exporter issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 126.05 points, or 0.42 percent, from Tuesday to 29,969.04. The broader Topix index was up 3.46 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,130.64.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included electricity and gas, insurance and air transportation.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.41-44 yen compared with 136.34-44 yen in New York and 135.79-81 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro...