Main events scheduled for Thursday, May 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, May 18:

-- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold separate meetings in Hiroshima with U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

-- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for April to be released by Finance Ministry.

-- Number of new condominiums put on sale in Tokyo metropolitan area in April to be released by Real Estate Economic Institute.

-- Official campaigning to start for Aomori gubernatorial election.