Nikkei tops 30,000 mark for 1st time since Sept. 2021 on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index climbed above the 30,000 threshold Wednesday morning for the first time since September 2021, boosted by solid exporter issues on a weaker yen as favorable shareholder returns from domestic companies continued to attract investors.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 196.42 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday to 30,039.41. The broader Topix index was up 5.56 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,132.74.

Gainers were led by insurance, pulp and paper, and air transportation issues.