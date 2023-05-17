Baseball: Yoshida drives in 3 runs to lead Red Sox over Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida had a pair of extra-base hits and drove in three runs in a 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

His RBI triple opened the scoring in a four-run first inning, and Yoshida also broke a 4-all tie with a run-scoring, ground-rule double to right in the fifth at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also got offensive help from Justin Turner and Jarren Duran, who homered and drove in two runs apiece, on their way to snapping a four-game losing streak.

Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, added an RBI groundout in the eighth and fini...