Football: J-League strugglers Reysol, manager Nelsinho to part ways

Kashiwa Reysol’s Brazilian manager Nelsinho is expected to leave the struggling J-League football club, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Reysol are currently third-to-last in the 18-team table with two wins, five draws and six defeats this season. If he does leave, the 72-year-old will be the first manager to part ways with a J-League top-flight club this season.

Nelsinho first served as Reysol’s manager from 2009 to 2014, winning the second-division title in 2010 and making them the first team in league history to win the top-flight championship in their first year after promo...