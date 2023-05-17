4 major Japanese motorcycle makers to jointly develop hydrogen engines

Newsfrom Japan

Four major motorcycle makers in Japan said Wednesday they will jointly develop hydrogen-powered engines, with an eye to launching them on two-wheelers and other means of transportation in the future.

Honda Motor Co., Kawasaki Motors Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. said they will set up next month an organization dedicated to such research and development, in line with Japan’s policy to promote hydrogen as a next-generation energy source that produces only water as an emission when used as fuel.

The move comes amid tightening regulations on gasoline-powered vehicles and a growing...