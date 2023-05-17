Kishida to meet global chipmaker executives, call for more investment

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with major semiconductor companies’ executives among the Group of Seven delegations visiting Japan this week and call for more investment in the country, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.

Kishida will hold the meeting at his office on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference. Participants will likely include executives from IBM Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and imec, a Belgium-based research and development institution, according to sources close to the matter...