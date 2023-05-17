Shionogi starts clinical trial for its 2nd oral coronavirus drug

Newsfrom Japan

Shionogi & Co. said Wednesday it has begun a clinical trial in Japan for its second oral coronavirus drug after Xocova.

The new drug is being developed with the aim of overcoming Xocova’s shortcomings, the company said.

Xocova cannot be taken together with some other medicines, such as those used to treat high blood pressure and hyperlipemia. It also cannot be prescribed to pregnant women.

Japan’s health ministry granted emergency approval for Xocova in November, and an estimated 37,000 patients had taken it by mid-March, the company said.