Tokyo stocks open sharply higher after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, boosted by Wall Street gains overnight amid optimism over the progress of debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 524.21 points, or 1.74 percent, from Wednesday to 30,617.80. The broader Topix index was up 26.60 points, or 1.25 percent, at 2,160.21.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included electricity and gas, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 137.60-61 yen compared with 137.65-75 yen in New York and 136.9...