Tokyo stocks up sharply on Wall St. gains as U.S. default fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly rising more than 500 points, propelled by Wall Street gains overnight amid hope debt ceiling negotiations in the United States will prevent a default.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 440.05 points, or 1.46 percent, from Wednesday to end the morning session at 30,533.64. The broader Topix index was up 21.96 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,155.57.

Gainers were led by electricity and gas, precision instrument and machinery issues.