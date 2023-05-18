URGENT: Micron to invest 500 bil. yen to make advanced chips in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. said Thursday it will invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.6 billion) over the next few years to produce next-generation memory chips at its plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, with financial support from the Japanese government.

Micron plans to mass-produce dynamic random access memory chips using “1-gamma” process technology, which enables generative artificial intelligence applications.

The company will become the first chipmaker in Japan to utilize extreme ultraviolet lithography, which is essential for creating advanced semiconductors, for mass ...