Baseball: Senga fans 12 as Mets walk off with 8-7 win over Rays

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga fanned 12 over six commanding frames of one-run ball Wednesday before his New York Mets rallied late to walk off with an 8-7, 10-inning win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets tied it on Francisco Alvarez’s three-run home run. The American League East-leading Rays went back up 7-5 in the top of the 10th before Pete Alonso clinched the walk-off win with a three-run blast in the home half of the inning.

Senga, who incurred his second MLB loss in his previous start, allowed just three hits and three walks. The Japanese right-hander did not fac...