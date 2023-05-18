Global chipmakers eager to invest in Japan with gov’t support

Newsfrom Japan

Several global semiconductor companies on Thursday expressed their readiness to increase investment in Japan, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to expand support to secure a stable supply of the components used in various products.

During a meeting at the prime minister’s office attended by executives of major semiconductor companies, Kishida hailed their “aggressive policy” of investment in Japan and called for further investments.

Kishida, who will host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima from Friday, expressed his readiness to take a leading role in discussions on the global challe...