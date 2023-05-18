Nikkei ends at new 20-month high as U.S. default fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index rose sharply Thursday to end at a fresh 20-month high, with sentiment lifted by hopes that debt ceiling negotiations in the United States will prevent a default.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 480.34 points, or 1.60 percent, from Wednesday at 30,573.93, its highest level since Sept. 14, 2021. The broader Topix index finished up 24.24 points, or 1.14 percent, at 2,157.85, its highest level since August 1990.

Gainers were led by electricity and gas, precision instrument, and machinery issues.