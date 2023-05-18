Baseball: Japanese Hall of Fame slugger Nakanishi dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Futoshi Nakanishi, who helped the storied Nishitetsu Lions win three consecutive Japan Series titles through 1958, has died of heart failure at his Tokyo home, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. He was 90.

Nakanishi, whose death was confirmed on May 11, led the Pacific League in home runs five times, batting average twice and RBIs three times while spending all 18 years of his pro career with the Lions between 1952 and 1969.

Nakanishi became the Lions’ player-manager in 1962 and served in the two roles until his retirement. The Takamatsu nati...