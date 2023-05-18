Japan, Britain to deepen ties on security, technology amid China rise

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Britain on Thursday committed to strengthening their partnership in areas ranging from security and trade to technology, expressing resolve to defend the liberal international order amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

The “Hiroshima Accord,” named after the city where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met ahead of the Group of Seven summit, also stipulated the future deployment of a British carrier group to the Indo-Pacific region, which London says will take place in 2025.

The strengthening o...