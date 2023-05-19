Japan core consumer prices rise 3.4% on year in April
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Core consumer prices in Japan gained 3.4 percent in April from a year ago, government data showed Friday.
The rise in the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target for the 13th straight month.
The key gauge of inflation hit a four-decade high of 4.2 percent in January but its rise has been slowed by government support to reduce utility bills for households.
So-called core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and food prices, rose 4.1 percent, topping 4 percent for the first time since 1981.