URGENT: Nikkei opens higher, hits 33-yr high on U.S. debt ceiling hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened higher Friday, hitting its highest level in nearly 33 years, following overnight advances on Wall Street on hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue as well as an improvement in exporter issues on the yen’s weakness.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly topped 30,799.96, an intraday high set on Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.