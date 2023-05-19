URGENT: Nikkei opens higher, hits 33-yr high on U.S. debt ceiling hopes
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The Nikkei stock index opened higher Friday, hitting its highest level in nearly 33 years, following overnight advances on Wall Street on hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue as well as an improvement in exporter issues on the yen’s weakness.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly topped 30,799.96, an intraday high set on Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.