Nikkei rises to 33-yr high in morning on hopes for U.S. debt ceiling

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose Friday morning to its highest level in 33 years, lifted by overnight advances on Wall Street on hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue and higher exporters on the yen’s weakness.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 318.54 points, or 1.04 percent, from Thursday to 30.892.47, after briefly reaching its highest intraday level since August 1990. The broader Topix index was up 10.30 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,168.15.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, precision instrument and machinery issues.