Baseball: Ohtani hits 10th homer, flashes speed in Angels’ win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani reached 10 home runs for the third straight season Thursday and beat out a late infield single to key the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Ohtani’s first-inning homer made it 1-0 Angels at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It was the seventh time in his major league career he reached double digits in home runs and his fifth time in MLB. He joined Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome as the only Japanese to hit 10-plus homers in three straight MLB seasons.

Mike Trout joined Ohtani on 10 homers with a two-run shot in the third to make it 3-0 Angels before...