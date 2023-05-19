URGENT: Nikkei ends at 33-yr high on hopes for U.S. debt ceiling deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index closed Friday at its highest level in around 33 years, boosted by hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue and the yen’s weakness that lifted exporter shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 234.42 points, or 0.77 percent, from Thursday to 30,808.35, its highest finish since Aug. 1, 1990 when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.

The broader Topix index finished up 3.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,161.69, its highest close since Aug. 3, 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, service and ...