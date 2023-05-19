BOJ chief points to "extremely high" cost of hasty policy changes

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday warned of the "extremely high" cost of premature monetary tightening that would dampen prospects of attaining a stable 2 percent inflation rate, as he made his case for persisting with the current ultralow rate policy. Regarding the possibility of tweaking the central bank's yield cap program, blamed for distorting bond markets, Ueda said at an event he will carefully weigh the pros and cons of the central bank's policy steps. Financial markets speculate that the BOJ will need to modify or scrap its program to keep borrowing costs extremely low to su...