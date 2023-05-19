G-7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders arrived at Miyajima Island, a popular tourist destination in the Seto Inland Sea, on a cruiser, while U.S. President Joe Biden arrived separately in a helicopter.
The leaders posed for the traditional summit family photo before the large “torii” gate of the Itsukushima Shrine. “Gagaku” music tradi...