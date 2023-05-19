Baseball: Matsuyama helps Carp stop Tigers’ win streak at 7

Newsfrom Japan

Ryuhei Matsuyama hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning as the Hiroshima Carp outslugged the Hanshin Tigers 10-7 Friday to end their season-best winning streak at seven games.

Matsuyama broke a 7-all tie with his second RBI single of the night after the Central League-leading Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth at Koshien Stadium.

The Carp blew leads of 5-0 and 7-2 but managed to pick up their first win in three games.

Makoto Kemna (2-0) won in relief. Takuya Yazaki earned his third save.

The Tigers fought back with three home runs, including a three-run shot by Yusuke Oya...