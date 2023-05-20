URGENT: G-7 leaders urge all nations to refrain from using economic coercion

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven leaders have urged all countries across the globe to refrain from using “economic coercion” as a tool to pursue political objectives, according to a statement released after a session of the gathering on Saturday.

“We will work together to ensure that attempts to weaponize economic dependencies by forcing G-7 members and our partners including small economies to comply and conform will fail and face consequences,” the statement said, with China apparently in mind.