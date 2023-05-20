URGENT: G-7 leaders urge all nations to refrain from using economic coercion
The Group of Seven leaders have urged all countries across the globe to refrain from using “economic coercion” as a tool to pursue political objectives, according to a statement released after a session of the gathering on Saturday.
“We will work together to ensure that attempts to weaponize economic dependencies by forcing G-7 members and our partners including small economies to comply and conform will fail and face consequences,” the statement said, with China apparently in mind.