Baseball: Orioles hand Blue Jays’ Kikuchi 1st loss

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi suffered his first loss of the season Friday, giving up three runs over 4-2/3 innings in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-2 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles.

Kikuchi (5-1) let Orioles runners reach second in the first two innings without surrendering a run, but there was no escape in the third.

He gave up a single and walk before Ryan Mountcastle hit a low 1-1 four-seam fastball out to center. The Orioles’ first baseman homered three times off Kikuchi last season.

“That home run was everything,” said Kikuchi, who had just received a one-run lead in the second at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. “...