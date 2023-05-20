URGENT: G-7 vows steps to support Ukraine in face of Russia’s illegal war

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven leaders pledged to support Ukraine as long as the Eastern European nation faces Russia’s illegal war of aggression in a communique released Saturday, the second day of their three-day summit in Hiroshima.

The G-7 countries also promised to strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts to achieve the “ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons,” in the statement finalized at their summit in the western Japanese city devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945.

The G-7 nations meanwhile urged Beijing to press Russia to stop its war in Ukraine, while calling on the Co...