Baseball: Morishita’s walk-off single lifts Tigers over Carp

Sports

Rookie Shota Morishita hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to give the Hanshin Tigers a 1-0 victory Saturday over the Hiroshima Carp in the Central League.

Morishita’s single to left off Hiroshima starting pitcher Masato Morishita (0-1) scored Yusuke Oyama, who had kept the bottom of the ninth alive with a two-out double at Koshien Stadium.

The CL-leading Tigers picked up their eighth win in nine games after their season-best seven-game winning streak was snapped a day earlier by the Carp.

“I was determined to end the game with my hit,” said the Tigers’ Morishita, who just returned from ...

Kyodo News

