Football: Junker double hands Grampus comeback win over Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Kasper Junker hit a brace as Nagoya Grampus came from behind to beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 in the J-League first division Saturday.

The Danish forward struck minutes before and after the break at Toyota Stadium as Grampus bounced back from their first defeat in 10 games in their last fixture, moving up to 26 points. It came at the expense of fellow in-form side Sanfrecce, who, having played a game less, remained on 23 points.

Grampus are four points behind leaders Vissel Kobe after they were held 1-1 away to struggling Kashiwa Reysol.

Hiroshima pinned Nagoya inside their own half early on as...