Gist of communique at G-7 summit in Hiroshima

The following is the gist of a communique issued Saturday, the second day of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

The G-7:

-- vows steps to support Ukraine in face of Russia’s illegal war.

-- vows efforts toward ultimate goal of world without nuclear weapons.

-- opposes any unilateral attempts to change status quo by force.

-- urges China to press Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine.

-- stands ready to build constructive, stable relations with China.

-- calls for peaceful resolution of Taiwan issues with China.

-- vows to launch platform to boost deterrence against economic ...