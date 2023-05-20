Gist of communique at G-7 summit in Hiroshima
The following is the gist of a communique issued Saturday, the second day of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.
The G-7:
-- vows steps to support Ukraine in face of Russia’s illegal war.
-- vows efforts toward ultimate goal of world without nuclear weapons.
-- opposes any unilateral attempts to change status quo by force.
-- urges China to press Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine.
-- stands ready to build constructive, stable relations with China.
-- calls for peaceful resolution of Taiwan issues with China.
-- vows to launch platform to boost deterrence against economic ...