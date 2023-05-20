Quad leaders to renew commitment to rules-based order

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan, Australia, India and the United States, during a meeting Saturday in Hiroshima, are expected to demonstrate a renewed commitment to preserving a rules-based order in the face of China’s expanding economic, political and military influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The grouping known as Quad has been criticized by China as an Asian version of NATO, although it is not a security alliance, and the areas of cooperation now include infrastructure and critical technologies, climate change and outer space.

The four countries, which organized the first summit only two years ago...