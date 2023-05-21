Baseball: Ohtani hits 11th homer as Angels lose 6-2 to Twins

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani belted his 11th home run of the year Saturday but his Los Angeles Angels could not climb out of an early hole in a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The Japanese two-way star launched a long ball to right-center field for a solo home run that made it 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth at Angel Stadium. The Twins took control of the game by scoring three runs off starter Patrick Sandoval (3-3) in the first. Kyle Farmer led the way for Minnesota, driving in the opening run and going 3-for-5. Ohtani, who this week became just the third Japanese player to hit 10-plus home runs in three st...