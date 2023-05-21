Football: Kamada scores 9th league goal of season in Frankfurt draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored in a second straight German Bundesliga match for his ninth goal of the season as Eintracht Frankfurt drew 2-2 away to Schalke on Saturday. Kamada, leaving Frankfurt at the end of the season, hit a 21st-minute leveler from the edge of the box at Veltins-Arena, canceling out Simon Terodde's first-minute opener for Schalke. Tuta gave Frankfurt the lead in the 59th minute before relegation-threatened Schalke salvaged a point thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Sebastian Polter. Celtic's Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored his league-leading 25th goal of the...