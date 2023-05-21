Baseball: Walker helps Giants power past Dragons

Newsfrom Japan

Adam Walker hit a two-run homer and scored twice, helping the Yomiuri Giants to an early three-run lead in a 5-2 Central League win Sunday over the Chunichi Dragons. The victory at Tokyo Dome was the Giants' fifth straight and completed a two-game sweep of the last-place Dragons, who have lost seven in a row. Walker, who joined the Giants a year ago after three solid seasons in independent minor league ball, cracked open the scoreboard in the second inning with his fourth home run of the season, against Japan WBC pitcher Hiroto Takahashi (1-5). The outfielder singled to lead off Yomiuri's four...