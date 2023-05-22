Tokyo stocks edge up in morning on insurance company strength

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Monday morning on buying of insurance issues following buyback plans announced late last week, with gains capped by fears over stalling U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 25.59 points, or 0.08 percent, from Friday to 30,833.94. The broader Topix index was up 3.26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,164.95.

Gainers were led by insurance, land transportation and air transportation issues.