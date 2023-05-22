Baseball: Ohtani throws 6 solid innings in Angels’ win over Twins
Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings of one-run ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
The two-way star was removed from the mound with the game tied before Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh at Angel Stadium. At the plate, Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a single and an intentional walk.
The win gave the Angels their first series victory in the past five.
Ohtani allowed just two hits, including a third-inning RBI double by Carlos Correa, while walking three and hitting a batter in a 99-pitch outing.
“I just tried to make them feel ...