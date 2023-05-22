Nikkei ends at fresh 33-yr high on receding U.S. debt ceiling fears

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Monday at its highest level in around 33 years after U.S. President Joe Biden expressed a positive outlook over negotiations on averting a default on the debt ceiling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 278.47 points, or 0.90 percent, from Friday at 31,086.82, its highest level since July 26, 1990 when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 14.21 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 2,175.90, its highest close since Aug. 2, 1990.

Gainers were led by insurance, land transportation and air transportation shares.