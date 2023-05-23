Nikkei hits 33-yr high in morning on weak yen, U.S. debt ceiling hope

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index continued rising Tuesday, hitting its highest level since August 1990, boosted by solid exporter issues on a weaker yen and renewed optimism that U.S. debt ceiling negotiations will progress.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 199.88 points, or 0.64 percent, from Monday to 31,286.70. The broader Topix index was up 8.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,184.08.

Gainers were led by pulp and paper, securities house and service issues.