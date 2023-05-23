Basketball: Hachimura’s Lakers swept in NBA Western Conference finals

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura moved into the starting lineup and scored 10 points in almost 42 minutes but his Los Angeles Lakers were unable to keep their NBA playoffs alive on Monday, losing 113-111 to the Denver Nuggets.

Facing a series sweep in the Western Conference finals, coach Darvin Ham called on the 25-year-old Japanese to keep star Denver center Nikola Jokic in check on the Lakers’ home court.

Hachimura had limited success slowing the two-time league MVP who had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the series, as Jokic and his Canadian sidekick Jamal Murray led the N...