Nikkei snaps 8-day winning streak as gains locked in after 33-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index snapped an eight-day winning streak Tuesday as investors locked in gains after the benchmark index notched a fresh 33-year high earlier in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 129.05 points, or 0.42 percent, from Monday at 30,957.77. The broader Topix index finished 14.41 points, or 0.66 percent, lower at 2,161.49.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, iron and steel and air transportation issues.