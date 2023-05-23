Baseball: Neuse, Murakami lead Tigers past Swallows
Sheldon Neuse drove in five runs and rookie Shoki Murakami continued to impress on the mound for the Hanshin Tigers in a 6-3 Central League victory Tuesday over the Yakult Swallows.
Neuse’s third-inning bases-loaded single opened the scoring for the league leaders at Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium.
“I was looking for a good pitch to hit and hopefully get something in the air that would score one run,” said Neuse, whose line drive instead got down to plate two.
Leading 3-2 after Tetsuto Yamada’s two-run homer for the Swallows in the sixth, Neuse hit his fourth home run in Japan in the top of the seventh...