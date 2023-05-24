Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday following overnight falls on Wall Street amid uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, while investors continued to lock in gains a day after the Nikkei snapped an eight-day winning streak.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 192.86 points, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday to 30,764.91. The broader Topix index was down 4.84 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,156.65.

Decliners included retail, service and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.60-63 yen compared with 138.54-64 yen in New Yor...