Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in amid U.S. debt fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei snapped an eight-day winning streak, following Wall Street losses overnight amid uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 333.94 points, or 1.08 percent, from Tuesday to 30,623.83. The broader Topix index was down 11.73 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,149.76.

Decliners were led by air transportation, service and land transportation issues.