Honda to re-enter Formula One racing with Aston Martin in 2026

Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday it will re-enter the prestigious Formula One World Championship in 2026 through a partnership with British automaker Aston Martin’s F1 team.

The Japanese company will supply power units, which include engines, to Aston Martin. It said it hopes the know-how it acquires through its involvement will help bolster development of electric vehicles and other mobility products.

The announcement came after Honda pulled out of the sport in 2021 to focus on developing next-generation greener technologies.

Speaking at a press conference, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe said t...