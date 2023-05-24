Tokyo stocks fall as investors lock in gains, eye U.S. debt issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as investors locked in gains following recent sharp rises and remained cautious amid uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 275.09 points, or 0.89 percent, from Tuesday at 30,682.68. The broader Topix index finished 9.09 points, or 0.42 percent, lower at 2,152.40.

Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation and service issues.