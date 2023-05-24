Japan Swatch exec suffers mental illness after bullying by boss

Newsfrom Japan

Labor authorities have recognized that the mental illness suffered by an executive of the Japanese leg of Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group Ltd. was caused by bullying at the hands of the branch’s president, constituting an industrial accident, the employee’s union said Wednesday.

The executive, a Japanese woman in her 50s, claims she was relentlessly scolded by the president of Swatch Group (Japan) KK, a female foreign national, and subjected to power harassment, as workplace bullying is referred to in Japan.

The woman was allegedly frequently reprimanded with insults by the president, such as be...