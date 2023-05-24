Baseball: Darvish gets 3rd win of season as Padres top Nationals
Yu Darvish picked up his third win of the season after throwing six effective innings in the San Diego Padres’ 7-4 victory Tuesday over the Washington Nationals.
Darvish (3-3) allowed three runs on six hits, two of them home runs, while walking one and striking out four in a 90-pitch outing at Nationals Park.
Against the veteran right-hander, the Nationals came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning on back-to-back home runs from CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas.
A sixth-inning Fernando Tatis Jr. sacrifice fly gave the Padres a 4-3 lead, and the visitors added three more runs in ...