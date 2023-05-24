Baseball: Darvish gets 3rd win of season as Padres top Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish picked up his third win of the season after throwing six effective innings in the San Diego Padres’ 7-4 victory Tuesday over the Washington Nationals.

Darvish (3-3) allowed three runs on six hits, two of them home runs, while walking one and striking out four in a 90-pitch outing at Nationals Park.

Against the veteran right-hander, the Nationals came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning on back-to-back home runs from CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas.

A sixth-inning Fernando Tatis Jr. sacrifice fly gave the Padres a 4-3 lead, and the visitors added three more runs in ...