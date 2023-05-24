Football: Kubo scores to lift Sociedad over Almeria

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo scored in added time of the first half as Real Sociedad beat Almeria 1-0 at home Tuesday in the Spanish La Liga.

Kubo fired a shot into the top left corner for his ninth goal of the season after dribbling his way into the box.

Real Sociedad, currently fourth on the league table, are trying to finish in the top four to qualify for next season’s European Champions League.

“I was determined to take a shot when I received a pass,” Kubo said. “I was able to shoot while looking at opponents’ moves and taking my time.”

Asked to comment on being one goal away from reaching...